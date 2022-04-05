Service set for April 9 for Jennette Maxwell, longtime owner of Daddy Maxwell's in Williams Bay

WILLIAMS BAY—Janette A. Maxwell, 63, of Williams Bay, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

She is survived by: Herbert Fleschner of Hickory, NC, Raymond Fleschner of Lewisburg, WV, Sandra Wright of Holly Springs, NC, Patricia Toy of Temperance, Ml, Linda Saari of Temperance, Ml, Teresa Rollo of Spring Hill, TN and Beverly Kirk of Del Ray Beach, FL.

Along with her Daddy Maxwell’s family and numerous friends and customers. Janette has been a pillar in the Williams Bay community for over three decades. She became the owner of Daddy Maxwell’s, formerly known as Arctic Circle Diner, in 1987. She successfully operated this business for 35 years. She also owned and operated a full-service, custom catering business, Bye the Seat our Our Pants Catering Co.

Janette was well loved and respected by many. She will forever be remembered for her delicious home-cooked meals, as well as her incredible baking skills which provided the restaurant with countless fresh pies and cakes each week. Her creative flare for food and upbeat, spunky personality brought patrons from near and far. No matter how many hours she worked in the kitchen, Janette always looked like a million bucks courtesy of the tube of bright lipstick she always had stashed behind the counter.

Janette was very busy running her business but always made time to chat with friends and customers, often sitting down long enough to share a quick meal or a conversation around the table. You may have walked through her door a complete stranger, but you always left feeling like family.

Everything Janette did, she did it from the heart. She was a selfless individual and great supporter of this community. She was a giver by nature, often donating her time and talents to countless local organizations and charities including little league sports organizations, small animal and wildlife rescue charities, the local fire department, dive and rescue teams, as well as Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy. Janette touched the hearts of so many people in this area by her giving and loving nature. She deeply cared for elderly citizens, fellow cancer patients, and those in need. She would often set aside meals or deliver food to them until they were able to get back on their feet.

Janette has left a huge hole in the heart of this community. She will forever be cherished and missed by those who were fortunate enough to cross her path. She has left a legacy of love, giving and dedication to this small community, and the Daddy Maxwell’s family is honored to carry on Janette’s memory and legacy for the years to come.

A service will be held at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 700 N Bloomfield Rd., Lake Geneva, at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 with Pastor Sara VanDeBerg officiating.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.

A service will be held at the Immanuel Lutheran Church at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 in memory of Jennette Maxwell.