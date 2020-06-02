× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

3/5/1975—5/28/2020

GENOA CITY—Shawn D. Haager, 45, of Genoa City, WI, died unexpectedly Thursday May 28, 2020 at Ascension Hospital in Franklin, WI.Shawn Daniel Haager was born in Woodstock, IL on March 5, 1975 the son of the late Daniel and Nancy (Schmarge) Haager. On September 9, 2015, in Las Vegas, NV, he was united in marriage to his life love Mysti Olp. He had worked for many years as a truck driver for Standard Forwarding.

Shawn was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed being with his kids and family and spent many happy hours cooking out and feeding them delicious meals.

He is survived by: his wife Mysti, 2 children; Xander Frances and Scarlette Danielle, 2 step-children; Meghan R. (James) Helms and Kaylee L. Stadler, his god son Connor Jeschke, his sister Kerri Haager, nieces; Meghan(J.J.) Vicario, Eden Felde Brooklyn, Miley and Payton Anderson, nephews; Jackson and Quinton Garms, Ty Anderson and Colten Olp, Sister-in-law Lexie (Rob) Anderson, brother-in-law Joshua (Crystal) Olp and many loving family and friends.

A Celebration of Shawn’s life will be held on Friday June 5, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the family home.