July 16, 1929—March 30, 2022

WALWORTH—Shirley A. Heyer was born July 16, 1929 in Fort Atkinson, WI to Edward and Olive (Schiferl) Finn. She passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Jefferson Memory Care in Jefferson.

She married Russell Diehl on November 22, 1951: he died in a truck accident in 1954. On August 18, 1956 she married John Heyer. They shared 60 years of family, laughter, hardware, creativity, history, fun, and cards.

Her greatest pride was her children and seeing the 5th generation of Heyer enter the hardware business. It is her fierce work ethic, intelligence, humor, and resilience that has taken her into the next generation.

Shirley is survived by her children: Jack (Susan) Heyer, Betty (Michael) Grogan, Mary (Scott Kovarik) Heyer, and Ed (Karen) Heyer; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Heyer; three brothers and two sisters.

Services were private.

A heartfelt thank you goes out to the caregiving staff of JMC and Rainbow Hospice. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Rainbow Hospice, 147 W. Rockwell St., Jefferson, WI 53549.

