June 26, 1938—July 5, 2022

GENOA CITY—Stanley A. Torstenson, age 84, of Genoa City, WI, died peacefully at home on July 5, 2022. He was born in Darlington, WI, on June 26, 1938, the son of the late Carl and Ella (Boyle) Torstenson.

On August 20, 1960, he was united in marriage to Sally A. Shepherd. In his early years, Stan was a teacher and coach at Shullsburg High School and Wilmot High School. He retired from teaching to enter the home building supply industry with Elkhorn Lumber in 1978, which led to Stan starting his own business, that being Stan’s Lumber in Twin Lakes, WI.

Stan has been a member of First Congregational UCC Church of Genoa City for 52 years. He was a member of the Genoa City Recreation, Randall School Board, Wisconsin American Legion Baseball, Lions Club of Genoa City, Kenosha Area Business Association and Twin Lakes Chamber of Commerce and the Twin Lakes Business Association.

Stan is survived by his wife, Sally; his children: Carl (DeeDee), Jane (Jon) Bodi, Jim, Jill (Jeff) Page, Holly (Pat) McNamara, Eric, Anna Lee; and a special daughter-in-law, Marlene. He also was the proud grandfather to 22 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren; also surviving is one brother, Les (Sue); and one brother-in-law, Clarence McKitrick. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Robert, and his sister Thelma McKitrick.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, July 10 ,2022, at First Congregational UCC Church, 624 Park St., Genoa City, WI. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Saturday, July 9 ,2022, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr., Twin Lakes WI.

Online guestbook and condolences are at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Torstenson family is being assisted by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Twin Lakes, WI.

In remembrance of Stan’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to Genoa City Recreation, PO Box 360, Twin Lakes, WI 53181 and First Congregational UCC Church, PO Box 425, Genoa City, WI 53128.