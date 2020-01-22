December 20, 1948—January 6, 2020

The family would like too now announce that the Good Lord has taken Stella Louise Krause, 72 under His wings January 6, 2020. The world was never the same after Stella was born on December 20th, 1948 at Lakeland Hospital in Elkhorn.

Daughter of the late Albert and Dorothy (Kruse) Krause, Sister of Charles Krause, Sharon Rogge and the late Martha, Alberta and Franklyn. She was the Beloved mother of Rhonda (the late Chris) Bowler and Dorothy (Tom) Hoilien, Grandmother of Rafael Fonseca, Tiffany Klabunde, Christopher and Presley Bowler.

She was also Also known as Great Grandma Elvis to Jade, Angie, Timothy, Sterling, Jaden and Zacariah. Some even say favorite aunt to George, Johnny, Ricky, Jason, Susanne, Jessica, David, Steven and Charlie.

Thank God Stella was baptized in 2000 at Mount Zion Christian Church in Lake Geneva.

She retired from Albert Trostel’s after 32 years bringing home the bread and butter, then she took care of her mother Dorothy for some very short years until she went to be with the Lord. Stella was the epitome of life, even worked up to her last breath. She loved her country, her family, friends and most of all the Lord. If you didn’t miss her before, you will miss her now.

Due to certain circumstances services will be held at the Celebrations in Lake Geneva sometime after the Spring of 2020. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Cervices of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.