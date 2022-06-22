June 26, 1988—June 14, 2022

LAKE COMO—Stephen M. Radencich, 33, of Lake Como, passed away at his residence on June 14, 2022. He was born on June 26, 1988, in Oak Park, IL, to William Zwarycz and Anita Radencich.

Stephen is survived by his parents, William Zwarycz and Anita Radencich; grandmother Leatta Shipman; brothers: Matthew Zwarycz, Anthony Radencich, and Jonathan Tull; uncle Thomas (Sandra) Zwarycz; aunts: Sonja (Timothy) Newuman and Donna (Marty) Zwarycz-Kirby; special friend Sasha; as well as cousins, other relatives, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and uncle Ronald Zwarycz.

A visitation will be held at the Lazarczyk Funeral Home, 515 Center Street, Lake Geneva on June 25, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m., Father Ray Guthrie officiating.

