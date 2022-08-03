Feb. 1, 1950—April 12, 2022

MILWAUKEE—Steven E. Fortney, age 72, of Milwaukee, WI, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa, WI. He was born February 1, 1950, in Lake Geneva, WI, to Richard and Betty (Clapp) Fortney.

Steven joined the United States Marine Corps the day after he graduated Badger High School in 1968. He proudly served as a machine gunner in the Viet Nam war and was promoted through the ranks as a Lance Corporal E3 then as a Corporal E4, where he trained new marines machine gun and infantry tactics. He was honorably discharged in 1970.

A jack of many trades, Steven had an early career as a welder and also worked many years at the Lake Geneva Regional News and as a security guard for Gage Marine.

He raised two wonderful daughters, Jennifer and Nancy, with his former wife of 22 years, Donna Fortney. His favorite things were family vacations and holiday get togethers.

A proud member of the American Legion, Steven has served most of the elected posts from Sergeant-At-Arms to 100% Commander (twice) and as the Captain of the Color Guard for many years. He took great pride in marching in Memorial Day parades with the American Legion.

Quite the jokester, Steven was the King of Dad Jokes before it was cool and he had a dead-on imitation of Donald Duck that he would breakout to get laughs.

Steven is survived by his children: Jennifer (Joseph) Schrader, and Nancy Fortney; his grandchildren: Augustus and Ava Schrader; his sister, Cheryl (Peter) Tooley; brothers: Brian and David (Sandra) Fortney; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Betty Fortney; and sister, Susan Fortney.

The family would like to thank Aurora Zilber Family Hospice for their comforting care and compassion for Steven in his final days.

A memorial military service and burial will take place at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 5, at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St., Union Grove, WI.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating in Steven’s name to the American Legion Post 24 – 735 Henry St, Lake Geneva, WI or towards aiding veterans’ wellness & recovery at the Milwaukee VA Milwaukee healthcare system.

For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171