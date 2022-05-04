Oct. 15, 1951—Apr. 22, 2022

MORRIS, IL—Susan (Dickson) Molinero, born October 15, 1951 in Woodstock, IL passed away peacefully in her home, Morris, IL on April 22, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones after battling long-term illness.

She graduated from Harvard High School in 1969. She married Ron Butcher and had two children. Susan loved staying up to date on current affairs and hanging out with her family; it was her biggest joy in life. Susan loved playing Farkle with George. She will be missed.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Norma Mae (Brown) and Everett Dean Dickson.

Survived by her son, Robert Lee Butcher (Stephanie) of AZ; daughter, Amy Turnell (George) of IL; four grandchildren: Jacob Dean Butcher, Jordan Rose Butcher, Trevor Lee Turnell, Quinn A. Turnell; three sisters: Mary Cox (Bill) of TN, Dawn Beasley (Kenny ) of TX, Karen West (Jim) of AR; eight nieces and nephews; and seven great-nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home in Harvard, IL; 107 W. Sumner St., Harvard, IL. Visitation will be from Noon to 3:00 p.m.

Friends and family may sign the online guestbook at www.saundersmcfarlin.net

Call Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home for more info at 815-943-5400.