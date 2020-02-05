Susan Laidley Lella

Joyce Laidley of Williams Bay, WI. has announced the passing Of her Daughter, Susan Laidley Lella on January 18, 2020 in Mt. Prospect, IL.

Susan was the loving wife of Tony and Mother to Andrew, David, Danny and Susie.

Susan was a wife, mother. school teacher and friend to all who met Her. Loving sister to Larry and Karen Laidley of Homer Glen, IL, Kim and Brian Janeas of Libertyville, IL., David and Mickel Laidley of Williams Bay, WI. and Lara and David Wall of Lake Geneva, WI.

In lieu of flowers and cards, the Laidley Family requests donations be made to the Mayo Clinic Alzheimers Research Hospital , 200 1st Street in Rochester, MN. 55902 in Susan's memory.