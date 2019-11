Susan M. Skilling, 52, of Delavan died on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center Summit. Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at Trinity Church in Pell Lake. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the church. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family.