Aug. 2, 1960—June 14, 2022

GENOA CITY—Susan “Susie” M. Church, 61, of Genoa City, WI, passed to eternal life surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI. Susie was born on August 2, 1960, to Edward “Mike” and Patricia (Ulrich) Kohler. She was united in marriage to Steve Church on September 23, 1990, in Elkhorn, WI.

Susie is survived by her loving husband, Steve; daughter, Rebecca (Jason) Kostman; grandchildren: Jameson and Jaxton; her father, Mike; siblings: Mark (Donita) Kohler, Teresa Logan, Kimberly Lepkowski; sister-in-law, Cynthia (Marty) Stein; and brother-in-law, Craig (Connie Jo) Church; She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Susie was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Kohler on May 17, 2020.

Susie retired in January, 2019, after 37 years of service with the Walworth County Sherriff’s department as a 911 dispatcher.

A visitation will be held on June 24, 2022, at Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, (515 Center Street, Lake Geneva) from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m.; Pastor Cathy Manthei officiating. Private interment at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial be made to the Twin Lakes Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad (236 E. Main Street, Twin Lakes, WI 53181). Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, is proudly serving the family.