1969—2020

Tanya Grace Kasten, age 50, of Lake Como, WI passed away to eternal life peacefully at her house surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on October 01, 1969 in Chicago, IL daughter to Marvin J. and Millie (Skipper) Kalinowski.

Tanya married Mark Kasten at the Chapel On the Hill Church in Lake Geneva, WI on May 10, 1997.

Tanya is survived by her devoted husband Mark Kasten. She was the loving mother of Justin (Melissa) Kasten and loving Mama Nanya to Rylan Kasten. She was the sister of Toni Martin, Kathleen (Tony) Kordowski, Henry (Sam) Kalinowski, Marvin (Shannon) Kalinowski and Mark (Hia) Kalinowski. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Marvin Kalinowski.

Please come and celebrate Tanya’s life as we remember how loving, giving, and strong of a woman she was to all of us. The celebration will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the Buck Trail Archery Club (32622 Yahnke Rd, Burlington, WI 53105) from 3 to 6 p.m.

Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Kasten Family.