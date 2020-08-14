1944—2020

Thomas J. Connelly was born October 23, 1944 in Oak Park, IL to Thomas and Jean (Smith) Connelly. He passed away on Friday July 31, 2020 surrounded by family at his home in Walworth.

Tom was a successful entrepreneur as an investment banker for over 41 years. He formed Autumnwood Financial Group in 1977 and throughout the years consulted on hundreds of completed projects for a variety of business types. Tom’s passion in business was finding start-ups and taking existing businesses to the next level.

Tom enjoyed spending time with his family and took great pride in all of their achievements. He was an avid, (and a great) chess player, teaching his children and grandchildren the art of the game. He also enjoyed travelling and was fond of returning to Michigan as often as he could.

Thomas is survived by his wife Gail Joan (Petersen), whom he married on November 10, 1973; his children Theresa (Carl) Fletcher, Mary Jean Connelly (Kevin Garcia), Thomas (Becke) Connelly, and John (Kristin) Connelly; grandchildren Kate (Fiancé Evan) Chappell, Kyle (Sarah) Fletcher, Jake Fletcher, Ginesa Garcia, Alex Garcia, Jordan Garcia, Ethan Connelly and Ciara Connelly; great granddaughter Clare Fletcher; sister Sue Clement; nephew Albert Tiede as well as many other nieces, nephews and cousins.