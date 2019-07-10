Thomas Nelson

Thomas P. Nelson, 83, of Lake Geneva, WI passed away to eternal life at Pine Brook Pointe in Burlington, WI on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Thomas was born April 25, 1936 in Hebron, IL the son of George M. and Helen L. (Paaske) Nelson. He married Sandra Stephan on April 18, 1961 in Dubuque, IA, she preceded him in death on May 23, 2009. Thomas graduated from the Lake Geneva High School, Class of 1954. He was a police officer of Lake Geneva for 27 years, served as a councilman and was a volunteer firefighter. Thomas was the loving father of Jon Nelson and Jeffrey (Deanna) Nelson; and grandfather of Natalie and Zachary Nelson. He is also survived by Brother-in-law Vern (Nancy) Stephan, other relatives and many friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents and brother Robert Nelson. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church (700 N Bloomfield Rd, Lake Geneva) with a service at 12:45 p.m., Pastor Carl Johnson will be officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Lake Geneva, WI. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Nelson family.