Thomas S. Eck

A true lover of fast paced outdoor activities, boating, sailing, motorcycling, dirt biking, ice boating, snowmobiling, and R/C flying; fishing and golf were not his speed. Tom passed the love and excitement of these passions down to his children and grandchildren forever touching their lives. An avid bargain shopper, he holds the undocumented record for most T-shirts with a purchase price of less than one dollar, owned by any one man.

Tom took great pride and achieved many accomplishment in his family business, Elkhorn Chemical, serving as President until 2003. He served on many boards and clubs around the Walworth county area simply for his desire to support the community that he loved. A true friend to all, not afraid to lend a hand no matter how unsafe or ill-judged the task may be, he held a very special place in the hearts of his many friends. He was the one of the founding fathers of the Tri-State River ride, a four day motorcycle trip held every September assembling some of the area’s most notorious hooligans over the span of 40 some years.