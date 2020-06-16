1946—2020
Thomas S. Eck was born December 30, 1946 in Elkhorn to Nathan and Julie (Wendt) Eck. He passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home in Fontana.
A true lover of fast paced outdoor activities, boating, sailing, motorcycling, dirt biking, ice boating, snowmobiling, and R/C flying; fishing and golf were not his speed. Tom passed the love and excitement of these passions down to his children and grandchildren forever touching their lives. An avid bargain shopper, he holds the undocumented record for most T-shirts with a purchase price of less than one dollar, owned by any one man.
Tom took great pride and achieved many accomplishment in his family business, Elkhorn Chemical, serving as President until 2003. He served on many boards and clubs around the Walworth county area simply for his desire to support the community that he loved. A true friend to all, not afraid to lend a hand no matter how unsafe or ill-judged the task may be, he held a very special place in the hearts of his many friends. He was the one of the founding fathers of the Tri-State River ride, a four day motorcycle trip held every September assembling some of the area’s most notorious hooligans over the span of 40 some years.
Tom was a caring, gentle, generous and unwaveringly loving husband, Dad, brother, friend and Papa, a large man, with a larger personality, and a heart that was larger than life!
Thomas is survived by his wife Beverly (Emerson) Eck, whom he married on May 30,m 1975; his children Christopher (Jennifer) Eck and Calie (Matthew) Powers; grandchildren Weston, Connor, Siena, and Emerson; sister Colette (Randy) Szczesny; sisters-in-law Christine Eck and Marilyn Eck; as well as 5 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers John and Roger Eck.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be given to:
The Time Is Now To Help—P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147
Or Sent to Bev Eck to be used to purchase a memorial bench for Cedar Point Park in Williams Bay: C/O Toynton Funeral Home, PO Box 249, Walworth, WI 53184
For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.