March 13, 1945—April 5, 2020

MADISON – Thomas “Tom” Davis died April 5th, 2020 at UW Hospital-Madison after a very brief fight with lung cancer.

Tom was born in Elkhorn, WI on March 13th, 1945 to Foster & Fedalma (Baker) Davis. He grew up in Walworth, graduated from Big Foot High School in 1963 and moved to Madison where he earned an Associate’s Degree in Graphic Arts from M.A.T.C.

Tom married the love of his life, Judy Bright, on February 3rd, 1968 at St. Raphael’s Cathedral in Madison, 6 1//2 months after meeting on a blind date to a Simon & Garfunkel concert. It was the beginning of an amazing 52-year adventure for them. Tom was a lifelong musician sharing his love of music with everyone around him.

Anyone who knew Tom knows he was a kind, calm, welcoming and loving person. He was quirky, hysterically funny (the laugh until you cry & get the hiccups kind of funny), a talented musician, photographer, artist, & story teller. He was an amazing teacher, colleague, role model, friend, kid interviewer, lover of music, wonderful husband of 52 years and an amazing dad & grandpa.

Tom was a department head at Webcrafters, in sales with Opti-Copy & in 2002 he & Judy started their business, Custom Credentials.