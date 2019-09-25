Feb. 3, 1953 — Sept. 12, 2019
Thomas Valley was born February 3, 1953 in Elkhorn to Warren Thomas and Dorothy Marie (Bie) Valley. He passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at his home of an apparent heart attack.
Tom was the owner/operator of Valley painting until his retirement in 2016. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved his Chicago Bears.
Thomas is survived by his brothers Daniel Valley and David “Buddy” Valley; cousins Michelle and David Love; second cousins Eric Bie and Michael Love and their families; as well as many close friends, including his “outdoor brothers” Norm, Kenny, Michael and “Coyote Man” Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and both sets of grandparents.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses or to the Barrett Memorial Library, 65 W Geneva St, Williams Bay, WI 53191.
For more information call Toynton’s Walworth Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.