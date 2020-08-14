1936—2020

Tibbets Edmond ‘Ed’ Rolls, passed away at his home in Gilroy, CA, on July 17, 2020.

Ed was born November 20, 1936, in St. Joseph, MO, to Tibbets and Ruby Giddens Rolls. He grew up in Hebron, IL.

Ed graduated from Bradley University with an engineering degree and was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Ed received his masters of business administration from Northwestern University. Ed was a Mason in the Masonic Lodge for over 60 years.

On September 3, 1960, Ed married Collette Toynton at the First Congregational Church in Genoa City, WI. They later settled in Genoa City where Ed was very active in the community. He served on the local school board and church board for many years. He had a life long career with computers. He taught himself early computer languages and helped others learn as well. He stayed on top of his profession until retiring in his mid 70’s. Ed was an avid reader and enjoyed history.