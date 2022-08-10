Nov. 25, 1965—July 30, 2022

Trevor A. Bauman was born November 25, 1965 in Wood Dale, IL to Trevor and Angelika (Lux) Bauman. He passed away on July 30, 2022.

Trevor is survived by his mother Angelika; children: Matthew (Erin) Bauman and Harley Bauman; and their mother Wendy Bauman; grandchild Gracelyn; sister Tanya Bauman; and nieces Reese and Heidi.

He was preceded in death by his wife Grace, his father Trevor, Sr., and his dear friend Mark “Tiger” Lobben.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on August 26, 2022 with dinner served at 6:00 p.m. at the Harvard Moose Lodge, 22500 Route 173, Harvard, IL.

For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171.