Aug. 25, 1932—July 31, 2022

LAKE GENEVA—Vilma Anna Hellstern was the first of three children born to Geza and Anna (Fritz) Hellstern. She was born on August 25, 1932 in Chicago, IL and died peacefully in Lakeland Hospital on July 31, 2022.

She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Joan Hellstern, and younger brother Robert Hellstern.

Vilma was a junior in high school when her family moved to Madison Street in Lake Geneva, WI. Her father wanted to leave Chicago and had transferred to the United States Postal Service in LG.

Vilma was very athletic and proud that she played softball on a women’s team in Chicago. She was also proud of the golf trophies she had won in Lake Geneva.

After graduating from Lake Geneva High School, she took a job in Chicago as an artist with the company that did the Sears and Montgomery Ward Catalogs and where her Uncle Phil worked. She took the commuter train from Lake Geneva to Chicago every weekday until she retired early. Later, she drew step-by-step illustrations for a book on knitting.

Vilma and her sister Joan were then employed by the Chaney Instrument Company that was on Broad Street at the time. The company became widely known when they constructed the World’s Largest Thermometer that was installed on the front of the building.

Vilma was always very handy and enjoyed fixed things around the house. She was an artist with an engineer’s mind.

She and Joan bought a house near Lake Como where they had a boat and spent many days skiing and boating with friends. She loved mowing the lawn and bought a rider mower and did their yard as well as their neighbors’ yards.

After Joan passed away, Vilma moved into town and then in later life still lived independently at the Terraces on Curtis Street. She enjoyed making new friends and was happy to find people she already knew were living there as well. She inherited a good sense of humor which was a family trait and made her and her siblings a joy to be around. She will be sadly missed by her extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 148 West Main Street, Lake Geneva on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Ray Guthrie Officiating. Interment will be at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery next to her sister Joan and brother Bob.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is proudly serving the family.