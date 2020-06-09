× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 31, 1934—May 23, 2020

Virginia Ann Bagni, aged 85, passed away peacefully in her Arizona home on Saturday May 23, 2020. Born July 31, 1934 to Ezra Wenger and Mayme (Brooks) in Oak Park, IL, Virginia grew up in Chicago with three elder brothers: John, Howard, and Bill. After graduating from the University of Iowa with a Bachelor’s degree in education, Virginia married and had three sons with her first husband, raising them in Wheaton, IL.

Virginia re-married in 1985 to Stuart R. Bagni, with whom she split seasons between their homes in Fontana, WI and Sun City West, AZ. Virginia loved her children and was especially fond of her grandchildren. Family and friends were always of utmost importance to her. Guided by her Christian faith, she regularly attended the Community Church of Fontana and Desert Palms Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed holiday celebrations, playing bags, bowling, puzzle-making, volunteering and exploring.

Birthdays always called for a card from Virginia, but she enjoyed exchanging letters for all occasions. Her joyful spirit flourished during any quality time spent with loved ones. Virginia encourages us to believe in God, attend church, remember the good times, and her love for us all.