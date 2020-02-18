Virginia Schoel

Virginia Schoel

Virginia “Otto” Schoel, 80, West Park, Florida. Long-time Lake Geneva resident; Survived by two sons Douglas (Daune) and Matthew. Three grandsons Silas, Sam and Ryan. Four sibblings Herb, LeRoy, Larry, and Linda

