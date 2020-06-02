Walter L. Johnson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

September 16, 1926—May 26, 2020

Walter was born the son of Lyle and Mabel (Giese) Johnson on September 16, 1926. He was one of Six Children.

After graduating from High School, he joined the Navy and was a World War II Veteran.

In 1948 he married Louise Griffin and they had Seven Sons, Ron (Barb), Ken (Diana), Les, Walter Jr. (Rachel), Steve (Chris), Mike (Donna), and Kevin.

He worked for Walter Dorn in Lake Geneva, then ran a Dean’s Milk and Dairy Products

Delivery Business. He also, with partners, ran the Triangle Café which was located where Mike Todds Cleaners is currently in Lake Geneva. He then went to work at American Motors in Kenosha in 1962 retiring in 1988.

He married Mary Ann Hansen in 1974.

He is survived by his Brother Howard (Butch) Sons Ron, Ken, Steve, Mike, 10 Grandchildren and 18 Great Grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, siblings Florence, Ernie, Chuck, Gert, and sons Kevin, Walter Jr., and Les.