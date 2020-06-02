Walter L. Johnson

September 16, 1926—May 26, 2020
Walter was born the son of Lyle and Mabel (Giese) Johnson on September 16, 1926. He was one of Six Children.
After graduating from High School, he joined the Navy and was a World War II Veteran.
In 1948 he married Louise Griffin and they had Seven Sons, Ron (Barb), Ken (Diana), Les, Walter Jr. (Rachel), Steve (Chris), Mike (Donna), and Kevin.
He worked for Walter Dorn in Lake Geneva, then ran a Dean’s Milk and Dairy Products
Delivery Business. He also, with partners, ran the Triangle Café which was located where Mike Todds Cleaners is currently in Lake Geneva. He then went to work at American Motors in Kenosha in 1962 retiring in 1988.
He married Mary Ann Hansen in 1974.
He is survived by his Brother Howard (Butch) Sons Ron, Ken, Steve, Mike, 10 Grandchildren and 18 Great Grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, siblings Florence, Ernie, Chuck, Gert, and sons Kevin, Walter Jr., and Les.
Services were held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home on Saturday May 30, 2020, burial followed at the North Geneva Cemetery; Military Honors were conducted by American Legion Post 24, of which he was a member, and Taps was played by his Great Grandson Logan Wade.
We want to thank Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Pastor Heather Brewer of the Lake Geneva Methodist Church, Dr. Schneider, and the Staff at Geneva Lake Manor for all the Care and Compassion they have given our Father and Us. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Johnson family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.