Walter York

May 1, 1932 — Oct. 8, 2019
Walter (Pinky) William York, 87, of Lake Geneva , Wisconsin , passed away on 10/08/2019.
He was born to parents Lawrence York and Eunice Ledger, on 5/01/1932 in Elkhorn , Wisconsin. He graduated from Lake Geneva High School in 1950.
Walter worked as a Dairy Farmer for 69 years.
After 69 years of service, He retired from Merry Water Farms in 2019.
He enjoyed following the Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Bucks. He enjoyed traveling to visit his family throughout the world due to assignments in the Peace Corps.
In 1952, Walter was honored with a FFA- America Farmers Degree. He was a member of the following organizations: Walworth County Farm Bureau, Linn Farmers Club, Pure Milk Association and a Badger FFA Alumni. He was very active in his community by serving on Traver Elementary and Badger High School boards of education for 30 plus years. Walter was an Elder for Linn Presbyterian Church.
Walter met Mary Lou Fish in 1949. They were married on 9/29/1951 in Union City, TN. Together they raised 10 children: Sue, Ken, Keith, Bill, Vicky, Glen, Tom, Kevin, Dee Dee, and Bart. They have 30 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Walter and Mary were foster parents to numerous boys. They also sponsored two families from Cambodia.
Walter is survived by his brothers James, Ellis York and sister Margaret Lee.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his Sister Ardith Wissell.
Memorials may be made in Walter’s name to the Walworth County Food Pantry.