Wayne W. Demuth, age 79 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport. He was born June 12, 1940; the son of William M. and Ada (Rous) Demuth. On May 6, 1967, Wayne married Connie Bell; she passed on July 31, 2012.

He was a graduate of Loyal High School in Loyal, WI. After high school, Wayne enlisted in the United States Army. Following his service he went on to receive his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from UW Madison. Wayne worked as a CPA for Smith, Demuth & Black. He also volunteered at FHN Memorial Hospital and he voluntarily prepared taxes at the Senior Center. Wayne was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Freeport. His memberships also include the Harvard, IL Moose Lodge and Lake Geneva, WI Kiwanis Club. He loved music and watching sports of all kinds, with the Cubs being his favorite.