William “”Bill”” Kautz
1934—2020
William “Bill” Kautz, 85, of Genoa City, WI, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 while in the company of family members, at his home.
He was born in Genoa City, WI on November 6, 1934, a son of the late Charles and Grace (Miller) Kautz.
He was married to Dorothy Raduenz on July 6, 1957, in Lyons, WI.
He attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Richmond, IL.
Fishing, woodworking and playing cards were some of his favorite past times. Family was of the utmost importance to him.
He served in the U.S. Army as a private during the Korean War.
He worked as a manger at Stan’s Lumber in Twin Lakes, WI., for 20 years, retiring in 2000.
William is survived by his wife Dorothy; three daughters, Nancy (Randy) Strzyzewski, of Chetek, WI;
Janet (Allen Hallberg) Gleason, of Genoa City, WI; Cathy (Jeff) Freund, of Genoa City, WI; two sons Chuck (Tuesday) Kautz, of Genoa City, WI and Donald (Susan) Kautz, of Lake Geneva, WI; eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded by a sister Helen McCalester and a brother Roy Kautz.
Due to the pandemic, private family services will be a Mass of Resurrection at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Richmond, IL, with Msgr. Martin Heinz officiating.
Inurnment will be in St. Killian’s Cemetery at Lyons, WI with military honors.
For information, please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com.
