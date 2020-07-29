William “”Bill”” Kautz

1934—2020

William “Bill” Kautz, 85, of Genoa City, WI, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 while in the company of family members, at his home.

He was born in Genoa City, WI on November 6, 1934, a son of the late Charles and Grace (Miller) Kautz.

He was married to Dorothy Raduenz on July 6, 1957, in Lyons, WI.

He attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Richmond, IL.

Fishing, woodworking and playing cards were some of his favorite past times. Family was of the utmost importance to him.

He served in the U.S. Army as a private during the Korean War.

He worked as a manger at Stan’s Lumber in Twin Lakes, WI., for 20 years, retiring in 2000.

William is survived by his wife Dorothy; three daughters, Nancy (Randy) Strzyzewski, of Chetek, WI;