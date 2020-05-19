× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

William ( Bill) Liebhardt who grew up in Lake Geneva, the son of Dwight and Eleanor Liebhardt, and graduated from Elkhorn High School in 1954 died at his home in Davis, CA on May 5 at the age of 84 from complications of Q Fever. He was a pioneer in sustainable agriculture research and the first director of the University of California’s statewide program in sustainable agriculture.

The UC Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program (SAREP), the first such program at a Land Grant university, began in 1987 with state legislation and financial assistance. Liebhardt served as director for 11 years, beginning a competitive grants program and the long term farming systems comparisons on the Davis campus.

Throughout his tenure the program and Liebhardt personally was the target of criticism from state commodity groups and professional colleagues steeped in post World War II technologies that prompted the “Green Revolution” such as heavy machinery, chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Science and farm experience showed the dark side of this production success with environmental degradation and small farm economic failure. As this evidence grew, younger scientists took up the work and “sustainability” became a goal for many industries.