Dec. 10, 1950—Apr. 13, 2022

LAKE GENEVA—William E. Farmer, 71, of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. William was born on December 10, 1950, to the late Merton K. and Elise A. (nee Makela) Farmer, in Elkhorn, WI. He was united in marriage to Kim (nee Olsen) Farmer on August 10, 1990, in Wisconsin; Kim preceded him in death on January 6, 2022.

William is survived by his children: Britney (James) Farmer, Eric Farmer, and Chad Farmer; his sister, Pat (Keith) Steinke; brothers-in-law: Nick Howe and Brad Olsen; his sister-in-law, Mandy Howe; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kim; and brother, James Farmer.

William proudly served his county in the United States Air Force, and was a long-time employee of the Clement J. Zablocki Veterans’ Administration Medical Center, where he eventually retired.

Private family services were held.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, is proudly serving the family.