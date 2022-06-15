William E. Greenwald

April 22, 1946—May 12, 2022

LAKE GENEVA—William (Bill) age 76 of Lake Geneva, WI passed away at home on Thursday, May 12, 2022 surrounded by his family and dogs. He was born to the late Albert and Grace Greenwald in Chicago, IL.

He grew up in Rock Lake, WI. He graduated from Wilmot High School and finished his education at Gateway Technical College.

Bill was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping, and hunting. His passion was training his retrievers for Hunt Tests with his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife Carol (Mancini) Greenwald of 51 years; and his sons: Andrew and Timothy.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 10, 2022 at Evergreen Golf Course from the hours of 1:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m. If you are available to attend please RSVP below or contact Tim or Carol if you have there information. To post an online condolence please click the “Share a Memory” box at www.derrickfuneralhome.com/obituary/WilliamBill-Greenwald. Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is honored to be assisting William’s family.