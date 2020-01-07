William H. Meister

Bill was the middle child born to the late Clarence Leroy and Olga Johanna (Nelson) Meister.His siblings included John, Joan, Dorothy and Norman.Bill grew up on Wheeler Street and walked to school every day.He went to school from Kindergarten to third grade at the “Third Ward School” on Henry Street, the current location of the American Legion Hall.Then he finished grade school and middle school at Central on Cook Street and graduated from Lake Geneva High School, class of 1955.They had many neighborhood friends and played with very simple things like an occasional ball, sticks and dirt.Bill was always a hard worker, he had paper routes when he was growing up, worked at the grocery store as the assistant manager until he went to school to become a union carpenter like his father and brothers.Bill saved his money and built his own house with help from his brother John and his father Clarence.He worked for many people and companies including Ronnie Anderson, Scherer and Magill construction.Dad did it all from putting in piers, building forms (usually in the mud) to roofing, hanging doors and doing trim work.Bill always told his grandkids to measure twice, cut once.Bill was referred to as Mr. Congeniality at the work place because he was shy and didn’t talk a lot.