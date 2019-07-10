William H. Maus Jr., 88, of Lake Geneva and Fort Lauderdale died on July 8th, 2019.
Born William Henry Maus Jr. to the late William and Gertrude (Fochtman) Maus Sr. on June 17, 1931 in Petoskey, Michigan. On May 1st, 1955 in River Forest, Illinois, William was united in marriage to the former Jane Ann Bidwill. William and Jane were married for 54 years before her passing on September 19, 2014. William graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1953. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1953 till 1957. William was on the Boards of Ave Marie University and Holy Cross Hospital. He was an advocate for Catholic Education and was a member of the Legatus Catholic Business Organization. William served in various leadership roles with Maus & Hoffman, the family operated retail & catalog clothing business.He never retired.
Sevenchildren survive William: William H. (Vida) Maus III, Arthur J (Karen) Maus, Francis J. (Terry) Maus, Elizabeth Ann Maus, Edward D. Maus, James P. (Michelle) Maus, and Daniel E. (Mary) Maus. 13 Grandchildren: Molly, Victoria, Theodore, Kelly, Casey, Kathleen, Colleen, Sheila, Erin, Patrick, Timothy, Kevin, and Nora, and 3 great- grandchildren: Parker, Rowan, and Oliver all survive William.
Services for William will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019 at Noon at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Burial will be at a later date at the University of Notre Dame’s Cedar Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family has asked that you consider a donation in William’s name to either Saint Anthony’s Catholic School Development Foundation in Fort Lauderdale, Florida or Catholic Central High School in Burlington, Wisconsin.
