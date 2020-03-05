Commission picks significant architecture around Geneva Lake

To local architect Jason Bernard, one of the most architecturally significant structures on Geneva Lake can be seen from the Lake Shore Path.

“I personally think the boathouse at Covenant Harbor is an unrecognized hero,” said Bernard. “It has stood the test of time and has adapted to a changing culture over the last 80-plus years. When I walk the path, it is still the center of activities.”

Here is what the Lake Geneva Historic Preservation Commission selected.

The Riviera

Location: 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva

When was it built? Circa 1932

Designer: James Roy Allen

Style: Mediterranean revival of the Italian Renaissance revival period

History: Despite the Great Depression, the Riviera was built with funds from a $55,000 city bond issue. It is supported by 280 wooden piles that were driven into the bedrock.

The Riviera was once a popular spot to see live music, with everyone from Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong to Donna Summer having performed there.