Commission picks significant architecture around Geneva Lake

Just saying the words “architecturally significant” can seem like a chore — two words, 10 syllables and little in the way of mental imagery.
But when it comes to deciding what are some of the most architecturally significant buildings in the Geneva Lake area, the work is important.
Recently, the Lake Geneva Historic Preservation Commission took up the task, creating a list of 10 buildings that its members believe to be architecturally significant to the lake region.
“There are certainly many more outstanding and historic buildings in the area,” said commission chairman Ken Etten, “but this would be a start.”
A Lake Geneva architect, Etten and his commission chose places that played host to key moments in local history.
History factors into the personal ranking used by area architect Joseph Zimmer when deciding the architectural significance of a structure.
Zimmer said he considers whether a structure was the location for one or several historical events — or if it is a memorial.
Other factors include:
- Whether it was owned or financed by a historic or unique person.
- Whether a building was designed by a prolific or gifted designer.
- If it is an original piece of art or an example of how new materials or design concepts.
To local architect Jason Bernard, one of the most architecturally significant structures on Geneva Lake can be seen from the Lake Shore Path.
“I personally think the boathouse at Covenant Harbor is an unrecognized hero,” said Bernard. “It has stood the test of time and has adapted to a changing culture over the last 80-plus years. When I walk the path, it is still the center of activities.”
Here is what the Lake Geneva Historic Preservation Commission selected.
The Riviera
Location: 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva
When was it built? Circa 1932
Designer: James Roy Allen
Style: Mediterranean revival of the Italian Renaissance revival period
History: Despite the Great Depression, the Riviera was built with funds from a $55,000 city bond issue. It is supported by 280 wooden piles that were driven into the bedrock.
The Riviera was once a popular spot to see live music, with everyone from Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong to Donna Summer having performed there.
It continues to be a spot to catch Geneva Lake boat tours, as well as the place of departure for the Walworth mail boat, which still makes deliveries to homes on the lake.
The Riviera also remains a popular wedding spot and activity venue. Work recently began on a restoration of the Riv which could take two years to complete.
On the National Register of Historic Places.
Landmark Center
Location: 772 Main St., Lake Geneva
When was it built? Circa 1873
Designer: William Le Baron Jenney
Style: Italianate Commercial.
History: Formerly known as the Metropolitan Block, the Racine-pressed cream brick building was built for Dwight Sidney Allen and Hiram H. Curtis.
Once the site of the Curtis Drug Store, Geneva Herald newspaper, the Hotel Clair and other businesses. At one point, there was a bowling alley in its basement.
On the National Register of Historic Places.
Horticultural Hall
Location: 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva
When was it built? Circa 1911
Designer: The firm of Spencer & Powers
Style: Bungalow-Craftsman
History: The Hall was built under the leadership of Simeon B. Chapin, who also donated the site for the building.
The Lake Geneva Fresh Air Society, which supported the Holiday Home Camp on Geneva Lake for underprivileged children from Chicago, worked with the Gardeners’ and Foremen’s Association to create the Lake Geneva Horticultural Society in 1911.
The horticultural society needed a venue for its shows and projects, so it sold stock to raise the funds. The Lake Geneva Garden Club also shared the Hall and co-sponsored Holiday Home.
In 1952, the Geneva Area Foundation was established, and to this day, it maintains the Hall with support from the garden club.
On the National Register of Historic Places.
The Baker House
Location: 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva
When was it built? Circa 1885
Style: Queen Anne
History: The house was built as a summer home for Emily Baker, widow of former Racine mayor, state senator and Wisconsin Republican Party chairman Robert Baker Hall.
After Emily Baker died in 1894, the house became a residence for patients of the Lake Geneva Sanitarium. Later, it became Lakeside Hotel, then in the 1940s, the name changed to St. Mortiz Hotel.
Today, the Baker House is a restaurant, hotel and cocktail lounge.
On the National Register of Historic Places.
The former T.C. Smith/Cobb House
Location: 251 Cook St., Lake Geneva
When was it built? Circa 1884
Style: Four square Italianate
History: The house was first built at 865 Main St., then moved. It is named after a prominent 19th century merchant Timothy Christian Smith. Today, it is the location of Jasmine Salon & Spa.
Smith established a hardware store on the corner of Broad and Main streets, at what is today the Cornerstone Shoppe. Then known as Cobb’s Hardware Store, the business was operated for years by Smith’s descendants, the Cobb family.
The house is also on the National Register of Historic Places.
Stone Manor
Location: 880 South Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva
When was it built? Circa 1889
Designer: Henry Lord Gay
Style: Italianate
History: Stone Manor was built for Otto Young, a wealthy Chicago real estate owner and entrepreneur.
Geneva Lake’s largest mansion was once several residential condos.
Recently, it was purchased by Tina Trahan, whose husband is president of the Starz cable network.
In a January 2018 Regional News article, she announced her plans to remodel the Manor and use it as a summer vacation spot for her family.
On the National Register of Historic Places.
Youngland Manor
Location: 701 South Lake Shore Drive, Lake Geneva
History: Across the street from Stone Manor lies this building, the former stable of Otto Young.
The building was also known as Korean Village. Soon K. Hahn, former owner of both this structure and Stone Manor, was from Korea.
Today, Youngland is a condo building surrounded by the condo buildings of Lake Shore Village.
Lake Geneva Public Library
Location: 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva
When was it built? Circa 1954
Designer: James P. Dresser
Style: Prairie
History: From 1897 to 1954, the Farr-Sturges home was the Lake Geneva Public Library.
The home was built on the land where the current library exists in 1859 by area attorney Asa W. Farr, who was killed while serving as a Union soldier during the Civil War in 1863.
George and Mary Sturges owned the home, and in 1894, Mary donated the property to the city.
In 1954, the Farr-Sturges home was torn down to build the current modernist library. Since construction, the library has had three additions.
Black Point Estate & Gardens
Location: Town of Linn, on Geneva Lake
When was it built? 1888
Style: Queen Anne
History: In 1887, work began on a 20-room “cottage” for Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp. The place had 13 bedrooms, one bathroom and could only be reached by boat at the time.
The nearly eight-acre property remained in the family through four generations of descendants. Seipp’s original furnishings remained in the home as each generation added its own touches.
In September 2005, William O. Petersen — Seipp’s great-grandson — donated the land and home to the state of Wisconsin for use as a historic site.
The state finances a $1.9 million restoration of the property and opened it for tours in June 2007. The Wisconsin Historical Society assumed responsibility for the estate in 2013, and it remains open for tours from May to October.
On the National Register of Historic Places.
Yerkes Observatory
Location: 373 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay
When was it built? Late 1890s
Designer: Henry Ives Cobb
Style: Beux Arts
History: Believed to be one of America’s first large astronomy centers, Yerkes Observatory is perhaps the most famous structure on Geneva Lake.
The structure is named after Charles Tyson Yerkes, a financier important in the development of mass transit systems in Chicago and London.
Yerkes financed a plan by University of Chicago president William Rainey Harper and astronomer George Ellery Hale to essentially build the world’s largest telescope for astronomical research.
Since opening in 1897, the observatory was the site of notable scientific discoveries that helped humans better understand the universe. Albert Einstein visited Yerkes. Edwin Hubble — for whom the Hubble Telescope is named — and Carl Sagan worked there.
The observatory closed in 2018.
On the National Register of Historic Places.
Editor’s note: This story was updated March 3 to remove an incorrect statement about the number of places on the National and State Register of Historic Places.
