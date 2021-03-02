Construction continues to move full steam ahead in Symphony Bay

The future is bright for the Symphony Bay subdivision.
Currently projected to have over 400 units once it’s finished, the senior-geared development is already nearly a quarter of the way toward this goal.
“We just passed 100 homes sold and will have an additional 47 lots coming online this summer,” said Brian Pollard, president of Fairwyn Ltd., developers of Symphony Bay.
Located near the corner of Townline Road and Highway 120, the subdivision offers maintenance-free living close to downtown Lake Geneva and a clubhouse on South Lake Shore Drive, overlooking Geneva Lake.
Symphony Bay will be a mix of single-family and duplexes, or “Villas.” The first homes started construction in July 2018.
Pollard discussed the impetus for Symphony Bay, why it is attracting buyers and what the future holds for the development.
Note: The following Q&A has been edited for clarity.
Welcome Home: How did Symphony Bay get started?
Brian Pollard: We had owned the property for a number of years and in 2016, when the real estate market started coming back, we felt that an age-targeted project would be great in Lake Geneva. The location is close to shopping, restaurants, the lake and downtown — everything this buyer is looking for.
Welcome Home: What is the meaning behind its name?
Brian Pollard: While we were in the development stage, the name Symphony was brought up. At first, it was going to be Symphony Meadows, but we liked “Bay” to tie into Geneva Lake. So Symphony Bay was born.
Welcome Home: What are some of the features of Symphony Bay? How many homes will be there?
Brian Pollard: The current project will be 427 units, a mix of single-family homes and Villa homes. Last summer, we built what is now called the Buttons Bay Club. It is a private club facility that is only for the residents of Symphony Bay. Located across from the lake, it has some of the best sunsets Lake Geneva has to offer.
Fairwyn does own a pier with boat slips. We also work with our next door neighbor, the Boat House, which has a terrific boat club that a number of our homeowners have taken advantage of.
Welcome Home: How many homes are you expecting to build in the next year?
Brian Pollard: We are shooting for 40 to 50 homes this year.
Welcome Home: Why are buyers drawn to Symphony Bay?
Brian Pollard: 1. Location. Lake Geneva is a great place to live and has so much to offer. 2. Lifestyle. Symphony Bay is more than a home, it is a lifestyle. We have maintenance-free living, where the grass cutting and snow removal is taken care of by the association. There is a clubhouse by the lake that is exclusive to just Symphony Bay homeowners. In our next phase, we will have a clubhouse on-site with a work-out room, swimming pools, pickle ball courts, etc.
Welcome Home: Has the project met yourexpectations?
Brian Pollard: Yes. We wanted to create a community that met the expectation for the active adult buyer, and having over 100 homes sold in 2-1/2 years, I think we hit the mark.