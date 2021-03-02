Construction continues to move full steam ahead in Symphony Bay

Welcome Home: What is the meaning behind its name?

Brian Pollard: While we were in the development stage, the name Symphony was brought up. At first, it was going to be Symphony Meadows, but we liked “Bay” to tie into Geneva Lake. So Symphony Bay was born.

Welcome Home: What are some of the features of Symphony Bay? How many homes will be there?

Brian Pollard: The current project will be 427 units, a mix of single-family homes and Villa homes. Last summer, we built what is now called the Buttons Bay Club. It is a private club facility that is only for the residents of Symphony Bay. Located across from the lake, it has some of the best sunsets Lake Geneva has to offer.

Fairwyn does own a pier with boat slips. We also work with our next door neighbor, the Boat House, which has a terrific boat club that a number of our homeowners have taken advantage of.

Welcome Home: How many homes are you expecting to build in the next year?

Brian Pollard: We are shooting for 40 to 50 homes this year.

Welcome Home: Why are buyers drawn to Symphony Bay?