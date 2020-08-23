 Skip to main content
The right spot: Views can't be beat at Geneva Lake home

FONTANA — Living on a lake, the view is paramount.

At 458 Harvard Ave., in Fontana, the glory of Geneva Lake is on always on display, in nearly every direction. 

Currently listed at just under $2 million, the two-story home offers views of the lake from its two sun decks and its master bedroom, dining room and great room. 

Originally built in 1920, the home is 2,500 square feet, with four bedrooms, two baths — one on each floor.

Located in the Glenwood Springs subdivision, the home is within walking distance of its own private boat dock and the amenities of Fontana itself, including Reid Park, The Abbey Resort and local restaurants and taverns. 

Keefe Real Estate's Stacey Schultz — the agent handling the sale — said the view grabbed her attention when she first toured the property. 

"I walked into the kitchen and looked straight through the great room to a wall of windows showcasing Geneva Lake," she said.

Describing Fontana as a "quintessential beach/resort town," Schultz considers herself lucky.

She has lived in Fontana for the last 25 years.

The most luxurious aspect of 458 Harvard Ave., according to Schultz, is the location. 

The home is also next to the "Pillars," a landmark that is pointed out on Lake Geneva Cruise Line tour boats. 

"I understand that luxury is not always a name brand," said Schultz. "It can also be the address."

She said the sellers are a couple who hail from the Chicago area.

Having summered in Fontana with their children for 20 years, they have been the stewards of the house, initiating only one major renovation. 

In 2008, the owners gutted the kitchen and both bathrooms.

The unique part of the home? "Price, potential and property taxes," said Schultz. 

According to the online Keefe listing, 2019's taxes were $9,398. 

Schultz said while the owners are looking to write the next chapter in their story, the home would best serve a buyer with "vision and desire" to make it a place for their family to enjoy a lifetime of lake memories.

"Because your summer friends are some of your best memories to carry in your heart," she said. 

For more about 458 Harvard Ave., visit www.keeferealestate.com/real-estate/458-harvard-ave-fontana-wi-53125/1674568/84916714.

