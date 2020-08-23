The right spot: Views can't be beat at Geneva Lake home

The home is also next to the "Pillars," a landmark that is pointed out on Lake Geneva Cruise Line tour boats.

"I understand that luxury is not always a name brand," said Schultz. "It can also be the address."

She said the sellers are a couple who hail from the Chicago area.

Having summered in Fontana with their children for 20 years, they have been the stewards of the house, initiating only one major renovation.

In 2008, the owners gutted the kitchen and both bathrooms.

The unique part of the home? "Price, potential and property taxes," said Schultz.

According to the online Keefe listing, 2019's taxes were $9,398.

Schultz said while the owners are looking to write the next chapter in their story, the home would best serve a buyer with "vision and desire" to make it a place for their family to enjoy a lifetime of lake memories.

"Because your summer friends are some of your best memories to carry in your heart," she said.

For more about 458 Harvard Ave., visit www.keeferealestate.com/real-estate/458-harvard-ave-fontana-wi-53125/1674568/84916714.

Sprout new ideas With our home & garden newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.