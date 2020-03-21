Wilmot students help with shed for Habitat project

WILMOT — High school students are lending a hand to the next Habitat For Humanity in Walworth County build in Bloomfield.

Wilmot Union High School’s Construction and Design program collaborated on a backyard shed for the new home, which is expected to go up this spring.

Last summer, Habitat For Humanity personnel contacted Cole Marshall, who teaches building construction at the school, to explore the possibilities of working together.

They decided on the shed project, which also involved the class of Eric Morrow, who teaches civil engineering and architecture at the high school.

Wilmot junior Taylor Albrecht designed the shed, which should be built this spring, then transported to the Bloomfield home site.

Albrecht included details from the home plans in the shed, so that both structures look similar.

Gary Dunham, president of Habitat For Humanity in Walworth County, said he is excited about the student collaboration and looks forward to other projects with Wilmot Union High School.

“Students are our future, whether that be in volunteering for Habitat or owning their own construction company,” Dunham said.