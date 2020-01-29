From ski races to fireworks: Grand Geneva's Feb. 1 Winter Carnival

The ski patrol and ski school at The Mountain Top have a healthy and long-standing rivalry.

At Grand Geneva Resort & Spa’s Winter Carnival Saturday, Feb. 1, the metaphoric tug-of-war between the two becomes real.

Upholding a tradition of the slopes as seen in several ski film comedies from the 1980s, the carnival’s tug-of-war between the school and the patrol is for bragging rights.

Why does the rivalry even exist in the first place?

“I think, all in all, they both think they’re hot dogs,” laughed Chad Hart, director of ski area operations at The Mountain Top.

Maybe they actually are, since an event like the kayak race seems as if hot-doggery should be a prerequisite.

In the race, a kayak is tied to a ski patrol member, who acts point, skiing behind the normally water-bound vessel as it careens down the slope.

“It kind of exploits the professionalism and skill of the ski patrol, but it’s actually what they do when they take down a rescue toboggan,” Hart said.

Part of Lake Geneva’s five-day Winterfest celebration, the Winter Carnival has a cornucopia of seasonal activities.