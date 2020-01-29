From ski races to fireworks: Grand Geneva's Feb. 1 Winter Carnival

The ski patrol and ski school at The Mountain Top have a healthy and long-standing rivalry.
At Grand Geneva Resort & Spa’s Winter Carnival Saturday, Feb. 1, the metaphoric tug-of-war between the two becomes real.
Upholding a tradition of the slopes as seen in several ski film comedies from the 1980s, the carnival’s tug-of-war between the school and the patrol is for bragging rights.
Why does the rivalry even exist in the first place?
“I think, all in all, they both think they’re hot dogs,” laughed Chad Hart, director of ski area operations at The Mountain Top.
Maybe they actually are, since an event like the kayak race seems as if hot-doggery should be a prerequisite.
In the race, a kayak is tied to a ski patrol member, who acts point, skiing behind the normally water-bound vessel as it careens down the slope.
“It kind of exploits the professionalism and skill of the ski patrol, but it’s actually what they do when they take down a rescue toboggan,” Hart said.
Part of Lake Geneva’s five-day Winterfest celebration, the Winter Carnival has a cornucopia of seasonal activities.
There are children’s games in an outside area, skiing and snowboarding competitions and an evening finale involving sky lanterns, lasers and fireworks.
“It’s a great way to end an awesome ski day, (but) you don’t have to be a skier or snowboarder to come out and enjoy the day,” said Hart.
Below is the event schedule for the Winter Carnival.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Games including fast ball and football toss.
Noon: Candy scramble and face painting.
2 p.m.: Rail jam competition and balloon artist.
3 p.m.: Toboggan race and candy scramble.
4 p.m.: Competition awards.
5 p.m.: Kayak race.
6:30 p.m.: Tug-of-war.
8 p.m.: Lifts close for the evening.
8:30 p.m.: Grand finale, featuring sky lantern release, torchlight parade and fireworks.
Grand Geneva is located at 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons.
Activities are weather permitting.
Sign up for races the day of the event.
Visit grandgeneva.com for more information.