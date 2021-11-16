Light Up Lyons — Dec. 4, 5 p.m., downtown Lyons. From 5 to 6 p.m., parade and tree lighting. Lyons Fire and Rescue brings Santa and Mrs. Claus to the town center on South Railroad Street. Visit Santa at Bonnie & Betty’s until 7 p.m. after parade and tree lighting. Also Christmas caroling and live music by Cork N’ Classics at Village Tap. Visit lyonsforabetterneighborhood.com for full event schedule.