A parade, tree lighting, caroling and more are planned for Light Up Lyons Saturday, Dec. 12.

Parade lineup is 4:30 p.m. at Riverview Park. The parade starts at 5 p.m., with Santa expected to arrive in the town square by fire truck.

Tree lighting also in the town square, until 6:30 p.m., when winners of the Lyons house decorating contest will be announced. Also following the tree lighting is visit with Santa at the Little Store.

Christmas caroling is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and more events round out the evening.

Winners of the house decorating contest will be announced at 6:30 p.m.

Other festivities are planned at various Lyons businesses.

Visit the Lyons for a Better Neighborhood Facebook page for more details.

Also in Lyons, a holiday shopping event is planned Saturday, Dec. 19, from noon to 7 p.m. at Timber Ridge Lodge, 7020 Grand Geneva Way.