Live music: Sept. 9-20, 2020
Note: Information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Dan McGuire 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Thursday, Sept. 10

Doug Sheen 6:30 to 9 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

D’Lite Duo 8 to 11 p.m., Bar West.

Friday, Sept. 11

Un-Hich’D 5 to 10 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Cole Brandt 6 to 8 p.m., The Grandview at the Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Geoff Howard 6 to 10 p.m., Gordy’s, 320 Lake St., Fontana.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at the Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy 7 to 11 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

South State 9 p.m. to midnight, Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Sawdust Symphony 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.

South State 4 to 8 p.m., Whiskey Ranch, W9002 State Road 11, Delavan.

The Gravity of Youth 5 to 8 p.m., the Lookout Bar & Eatery at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Time Machine 5 to 9 p.m., Chris’s Steel Horse Saloon, W1126 N. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

The Honeygoats 6 p.m., East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy.

Fenix Fest featuring performances by Mixed Company, Saint Tragedy and Miss B Havin 7 to 11:30 p.m., Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Tickets $20. Fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. No charge for children to attend. Visit the Laser Fusion Facebook page to purchase tickets.

The Allstars 7 to 10 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Titan Fun Key 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

The Prince Experience 7 to 9 p.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Prince tribute.

Mistaken Identity 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Sunday, Sept. 13

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Alyssia Dominguez 1 to 5 p.m., Gordy’s, 336 Lake St., Fontana.

Jeff Walski 1 to 4 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Phil Calkins 4 p.m., Rosewood, 2484 County Road O, Delavan.

Doug Sheen 6 to 10 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Jeff Trudell 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Philip Bauer 7 p.m. Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Johnny Cash tribute.

Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Philip Bauer 7 p.m. Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Johnny Cash tribute.

D’Lite Duo 8 to 11 p.m., Bar West.

Friday, Sept. 18

Cole Brandt 6 to 8 p.m., The Grandview at the Geneva Inn.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at the Abbey Resort.

Kashmir 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Led Zeppelin tribute.

The Gravity of Youth 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Saturday, Sept. 19

Miles Over Mountains 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Kashmir 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Led Zeppelin tribute.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Don Wiggins 1 to 5 p.m., Gordy’s, 336 Lake St., Fontana.

Corner Boys 5 p.m., Rosewood, 2484 County Road O, Delavan.

