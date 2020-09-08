Live music: Sept. 9-20, 2020

Note: Information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Dan McGuire 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Doug Sheen 6:30 to 9 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
D’Lite Duo 8 to 11 p.m., Bar West.
Friday, Sept. 11
Un-Hich’D 5 to 10 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
Cole Brandt 6 to 8 p.m., The Grandview at the Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Geoff Howard 6 to 10 p.m., Gordy’s, 320 Lake St., Fontana.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at the Abbey Resort.
Kevin Kennedy 7 to 11 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
South State 9 p.m. to midnight, Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Sawdust Symphony 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.
South State 4 to 8 p.m., Whiskey Ranch, W9002 State Road 11, Delavan.
The Gravity of Youth 5 to 8 p.m., the Lookout Bar & Eatery at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Time Machine 5 to 9 p.m., Chris’s Steel Horse Saloon, W1126 N. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
The Honeygoats 6 p.m., East Troy Brewery, 2905 Main St., East Troy.
Fenix Fest featuring performances by Mixed Company, Saint Tragedy and Miss B Havin 7 to 11:30 p.m., Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Tickets $20. Fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. No charge for children to attend. Visit the Laser Fusion Facebook page to purchase tickets.
The Allstars 7 to 10 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Titan Fun Key 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
The Prince Experience 7 to 9 p.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Prince tribute.
Mistaken Identity 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Sunday, Sept. 13
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Alyssia Dominguez 1 to 5 p.m., Gordy’s, 336 Lake St., Fontana.
Jeff Walski 1 to 4 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Phil Calkins 4 p.m., Rosewood, 2484 County Road O, Delavan.
Doug Sheen 6 to 10 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Jeff Trudell 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Philip Bauer 7 p.m. Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Johnny Cash tribute.
Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Philip Bauer 7 p.m. Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Johnny Cash tribute.
D’Lite Duo 8 to 11 p.m., Bar West.
Friday, Sept. 18
Cole Brandt 6 to 8 p.m., The Grandview at the Geneva Inn.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at the Abbey Resort.
Kashmir 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Led Zeppelin tribute.
The Gravity of Youth 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Saturday, Sept. 19
Miles Over Mountains 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Kashmir 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Led Zeppelin tribute.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Don Wiggins 1 to 5 p.m., Gordy’s, 336 Lake St., Fontana.
Corner Boys 5 p.m., Rosewood, 2484 County Road O, Delavan.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!