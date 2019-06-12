The Geneva Lake Arts Foundation is pleased to announce the winners in the Annual High School Student Art Exhibition. Students representing six local high schools had the opportunity to show their work at the Foundation’s Gallery 223 in Lake Geneva in April and compete for prizes. The winning entries were selected by professional artist Mary Beth Bellon and announced at a reception at the gallery.
Winning artists include:
- Aalijah Dickman, of Big Foot High School, was awarded the Neal and Dotsy Hefferman Memorial Best of Show award of $750 for a charcoal piece entitled “Still Life.” The award was presented on behalf of the Hefferman family by Heather Brewer of the Lake Geneva Rotary Club.
- Bija Blais DePriest, of Badger High School, won the Louis Mergener Memorial Award for Outstanding Work and prize of $500 for an oil painting entitled “Petrichor”
- Crystal Chan, Whitewater High School, was selected for the Martin Smith Memorial Award for Creative Work and a prize of $500 for her pen drawing of a dragonfly.
- Anu Bui, of Badger High School, was selected for the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation Young Emerging Artist Award ($500) for a digital painting entitled “More”
The Geneva Lake Arts Foundation Merit Award ($100 each) was awarded to five students including:
- Faith Lensmith, Williams Bay High School
- Mackenzie Janisch, Delavan/Darien High School
- Isabella Garzez, East Troy High School
- Madeline Robertson, Delavan/Darien High School
- Aleathia Zalud, Big Foot High School
Judge Mary Beth Bellon graduated from the Art Institute of America and worked as an animator at StarToons. She continues her art with classes and workshops and is part of the fourth Friday art show team at Starline in Harvard, Ill.
The Geneva Lake Arts Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, formed for the purpose of encouraging individual artistic growth and excellence. It works to foster a community appreciation of the fine arts through a regular schedule of shows, monthly programs, classes, demonstrations and workshops. can enjoy gallery art nearly every day in the Foundation’s Gallery 223. The gallery is located at 223 Broad Street in downtown Lake Geneva and is open 10 am to 5 pm Thursday through Monday.
— closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The gallery hosts new exhibits every six to eight weeks, featuring members’ original paintings, drawings, photos, jewelry, pottery and much more.
For more information, phone the Gallery 223 at 262-249-7988 or visit their website at www.genevalakeartsfoundation.org.