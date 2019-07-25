Three Lake Geneva area restaurants were among the 3,800 dining destinations around the world with the best wine lists, as seen by Wine Spectator magazine.
Crafted Americana, Geneva ChopHouse and Hunt Club Steakhouse received Wine Spectator's 2019 Restaurant Awards, which honored places from each state in the U.S. as well as establishments in 79 other countries.
Launched in 1981, the Restaurant Awards are judged on three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award.
The Award of Excellence went to 2,447 locations — including town of Geneva's Crafted Americana and Lake Geneva's Geneva ChopHouse and Hunt Club Steakhouse.
The award recognizes restaurants with wine lists that feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers, according to Wine Spectator.
The issue which features the full list of award winners is on newsstands now.
“We’re pleased to shine a spotlight on the destinations around the world that show devotion to their wine program, while also creating a comprehensive global dining guide for our readers to enjoy,” said Marvin R. Shanken, editor and publisher of Wine Spectator.
Located at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, Crafted Americana serves hand-crafted meals with an artisan approach. Visit craftedamericana.com for more information.
Geneva ChopHouse, at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, offers a variety of dishes, from steak and Sunday brunch to made-on-demand entrees. Visit grandgeneva.com/restaurants/geneva-chophouse for details.
Known for artistically pairing food and wine, the Hunt Club Steakhouse is at the Geneva National Golf Club, 555 Hunt Club Court. Visit huntclubsteakhouse.com for more information.
Several establishments throughout the state also received the Award of Excellence, including places in Milwaukee, Madison and Sheboygan.
For winner profiles, visit Restaurants.WineSpectator.com or download the free Restaurant Awards app.
There were 1,244 restaurants which received the Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence and 100 Grand Award winners.
In Wisconsin, the Best of Award of Excellence was given to two Milwaukee establishments — Bacchus and Carnevor Steakhouse Moderne — as well as Immigrant Restaurant, Kohler; and Lake Street Cafe, Elkhart Lake.
Eight establishments located in Mexico, France, Austria and the U.S. are first-time Grand Award recipients.
Wine Spectator is a print publication that reaches about 3 million readers worldwide, reviewing over 15,000 wines yearly.
It also encompasses the website WineSpectator.com, mobile platforms and signature events.