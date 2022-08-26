Louie is a funny little tabby that loves to explore. You can often find him following around one of his... View on PetFinder
Louie
Police in Wisconsin have arrested one person on possible drug delivery charges after two people were found dead and two more were found in need of medical attention.
The latest in the recovery of 12-year-old Easton Oliverson, the Little Leaguer who fractured his skull when he fell out of a bunk bed at the Little League World Series.
Are 'we buy houses cash' offers scams? How a journalist uncovered the truth in one case | Behind the Headlines podcast
If you are thinking of selling a home through a company that offers cash for houses, be cautious. One reporter explains what she learned on the latest Behind the Headlines podcast.
The owner of the proposed cannabis dispensary on the border with Wisconsin said, to be honest, the value of the location is because he knows people will come across the border from Wisconsin, where they cannot buy marijuana legally. “I don’t want to pretend anything else.”
Anthony P. Hansen, 35, of 137 N Cherry St., Whitewater, has been charged with five counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff and t…
When a gunman shot and killed Racine Police Officer John Hetland three years ago, Gov. Tony Evers called Hetland a hero and ordered flags flown at half-staff statewide in a show of respect. But bills vetoed by the governor and other actions of his have led Hetlands' family to believe Evers' words were hollow. Hetland's parents are ripping the governor in a political advertisement that invokes their son's memory on behalf of Republicans trying to defeat Evers.
Remembering the night of the Kyle Rittenhouse shootings, and why I'm still surprised only 3 men got shot
Two years ago today, with Kenosha already in the international spotlight following the shooting of Jacob Blake, two men were shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse. Here's a recollection of that night, from someone actually on the ground.
The final property in Foxconn Area 1 that was not sold to make way for the underwhelming Foxconn development was finally sold Monday.
Police in the Waukesha County community of Muskego say a 17-year-old girl suffered a fatal head injury Sunday evening in a utility vehicle accident that occurred near the Racine County line.
A Maryland couple has sued a local real estate appraiser and an online mortgage loan provider, alleging that the housing appraisal they received was unfairly low due to their race.