Lyons pancake breakfast and egg hunt

15th Annual All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast & Easter Egg Hunt — Saturday, April 16, breakfast 8 a.m. to noon, hunt at noon, Lyons Town Fire Department, 6339 Hospital Road, Town of Lyons. Cost: $8 adults, $7 ages 65 and older, $4 ages 4-12, free ages 3 and younger.

After being on hold the last two years, the event returns, offering a breakfast of pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and more, plus the hunt, which will be inside or out depending on the weather.

Ages 12 and younger can participate in the hunt. The Lyons Town Fire Department is giving away Easter baskets to use during the hunt. Participants have the chance to win one of three Easter prize baskets, based on age group.

There will also be a raffle room with numerous baskets and items to win, plus a chance to take a picture with the Easter Bunny.