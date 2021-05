May 7 at 4:28 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Edwards Boulevard for a retail theft complaint. Upon arrival, the suspect, 32 year old Richard Kenneth Michael Fibish, Delavan, was taken into custody and charges have been referred up to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office for possession of methamphetamine and retail theft. Fibish was subsequently confined in the Walworth County Jail on these charges.