Man cited for disorderly conduct outside Thumbs Up tavern

Nov. 6, 8:47 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to 260 Broad Street, Thumbs Up tavern, for a disorderly subject. Richard C. Anderson, II, 49, Johnsburg, Illinois, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct. The fight was outside of the bar. The report indicates the person struck was causing problems, he left the bar with another individual and they fought. The second person has not been identified yet and the person on scene was uncooperative.