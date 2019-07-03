Investigators have ruled accidental drowning as the cause of death for a man found June 21 near a boat pier in Lake Geneva.
The Walworth County medical examiner's office said Thaddeus “Ted” Jackowski, 69, of Mundelein, Illinois, drowned in the water of Geneva Lake near Wrigley Drive and Baker Street.
The medical examiner's office said Jackowski also suffered from heart disease, which was a contributing factor in his death.
According to police, the man’s body was recovered about 8:30 a.m. June 21 near a boat pier and boat launch at Wrigley Drive and Baker Street.
Witnesses had reported spotting a man floating face down in the water. Lake Geneva police and fire crews responded, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.
The incident occurred about one hour before nearby Riviera Beach opened to the public with lifeguards on duty.