Victor D. Bernal Arreola, 34, 1268 Birchwood St., Delavan, has been charged with two counts of manufacture/deliver cocaine. The Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit used a confidential informant for controlled purchases of cocaine throughout September 2021. One controlled purchase contained 28.09 grams of cocaine and the other containing 13.97 grams.
