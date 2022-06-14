 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Victor D. Bernal Arreola, 34, 1268 Birchwood St., Delavan, has been charged with two counts of manufacture/deliver cocaine. The Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit used a confidential informant for controlled purchases of cocaine throughout September 2021. One controlled purchase contained 28.09 grams of cocaine and the other containing 13.97 grams.

