Maxwell Street days 2021 Dennis Hines Aug 30, 2021

Leanne Sanders, owner of Water Lilly Boutique, 235 Broad St., displays some of her items that will be available at her store during Maxwell Street Days.

Abigail Asta of The Olive Oil Shops, 221 Broad St., prepares to sell some baskets, sauces, jellies and other products to customers during Maxwell Street Days.

Downtown Lake Geneva shoppers could revamp their entire kitchen with the items that are available for sell during Maxwell Street Days.

The Cornerstone Shop & Gallery, 214 Broad St., offers furniture and other items during Maxwell Street Days.

Maxwell Street days were held Aug. 27-29 in Downtown Lake Geneva, with stores bringing items outside for shoppers to check out as they walked around.