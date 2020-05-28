Medicare workshops offered June 11 in Elkhorn

ELKHORN — Starting Medicare soon and looking for information?

The Aging & Disability Resource Center for Walworth County has two workshops lined up June 11 in the Walworth County Room of the Walworth County Health and Human Services building.

The free “Welcome go Medicare” workshops cover Medicare benefits, options, plus insurance and medication coverage.

Located at 1910 County Road NN, Elkhorn, the workshops will be in two sessions.

One is from 1 to 2:30 p.m., the other from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The same content will be shared at each session. Guests should enter through the building’s main entrance.

For more information, contact the center at 262-741-3400 or 800-365-1587.