Introducing our newest arrival…. Meeshi! Meeshi is a 2-3 year old chihuahua who made it all the way from Texas... View on PetFinder
Dungeons & Dragons memorabilia is now on display at the museum and hobby shop in Lake Geneva, where the game got its birth.
When Norman and Diane Erdman first looked at the old barn at N1870 Clover Road, it was in a state of near disrepair.
Just months after celebrating its one-year anniversary, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Williams Bay announced that it would be permanently cl…
A tornado warning was issued for southwestern Walworth County on Monday afternoon, Aug. 9 until 3:45 p.m.
Three motorcyclists have been killed so far this summer in Walworth County, with the two most recent following crashes Aug. 7 and July 17.
Football practices start this week. Games begin soon after.
Based on recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Walworth County officials are now asking all employees…
This past weekend on Geneva Lake, there was tragedy again on the lake.
The smells of a fresh lobster dinner filled the air on Saturday, July 31 as the Big Foot Lions Club hosted its 37th annual Lobster Boil & …
About 100 applicants sit on the shelter’s waitlist, evidence of an ongoing crisis exacerbated by the skyrocketed pandemic housing demand in Walworth County that took affordable rentals off the market. The increased number of short-term vacation rentals has also hurt.
